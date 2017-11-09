OatBiscuit.com announced today the re-launch of their classified ads site for the UK market. Currently the site ( http://www.oatbiscuit.com ) is for the Greater London and the South East region but gradually the site will be expanding to the other major UK cities.

The “free for everyone” business model allows users to post and to reply to ads for free, allowing trading goods and services easily and conveniently. The totally free to use site has Items for sale, Free to collect items (recycle), Cars, Property, Local community, Flat share, Local services, Jobs and Personal sections.

OatBiscuit.com also offers a community forum for their users as well as publishing a blog containing insights, commentary, analysis and news for the consumers.

The usability of a website plays a vital of its success. OatBiscuit.com designed the site in a way that anyone with limited computer skills is able to use the site easily. Their “One Page Post Ad” technology is a pioneering model for the classified ads and e-commerce industry.

UK is one of the highest Internet penetrations in the world and is the world’s leading e-commerce economy valued at 100 billion pounds a year. Following the recent economic turmoil, people are more prone to sell stuff online which they don’t require and look for bargains more than ever before.

John Ahmed, head of online safety and marketing of OatBiscuit.com said, “There is a demand for a site which can be trusted by everyone and is very easy to use. Our site navigation is extremely convenient. Posting and replying to ads take only few clicks. Users have their own accounts where they can keep track of all of their site usage history”

He also added, “Online safety of users is our first priority. We have developed an in-house solution using geospatial technology to fight against any spam, scam or any kind of online fraud. We welcome individuals and businesses to take advantage of our site and start posting ads for absolutely no costs for their goods and services. Our motto is “buy online sell online independently”

About OatBiscuit.com:

A start-up company based in London UK, developed and launched OatBiscuit.com, an online marketplace for buying and selling items, properties, finding a flat share, jobs, local services, free to collect items and many other categories.

For more information please visit: http://www.oatbiscuit.com

