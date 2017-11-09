An inventive approach has been taken by SerpentCS- one of the pioneers in OpenERP/Odoo field by integrating Odoo with MS Office365- a complete office suite. This approach has been taken with an aim to use Odoo and Office365 on a single platform while accessing it from anywhere in the world.

This integration helps the users to sync their Odoo calendar and contact to the Office365 interface with Single sign-on (SSO) feature. For establishing secured Single Sign-on (SSO) login connection, a user has to go through following process:

First, create an application for Microsoft Office 365 integration using the link – https://apps.dev.microsoft.com/ and have their own Odoo App Registration

While registration, you need to enter all necessary details that will generate your unique Client ID and Secret key at the end of registration process

Client id and Secret key are the SSO login credentials

“Login with Microsoft” link will be enabled at the end of successful SSO login for Odoo – Office365 integration

This creates and activates your SSO login from where you can access your Odoo-Office365 suite.

It also offers to sync your Odoo calendar with Office365 calendar and vice-versa. The scheduled meetings and events are notified on Odoo dashboard and Microsoft account as well. Thus it offers a highly optimized interface to users without any chances of missing any scheduled meetings or events. This integration also has powerful customer relationship module that never lets you miss any update.

So, with the focus of offering updated schedules for meetings and events, the Single Sign-on feature helps you the best way through Odoo and Office365 interface.

