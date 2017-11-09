Passionate gardeners will swear by the health benefits that gardening offers. In fact, many of them will tell you to mow the lawn and get in shape. Even with the best lawn mowing services, your lawn may not thrive but watch it flourish when you mow the grass yourself. Indeed, there is something therapeutic about pushing a mower back and forth over a patch of green.

Mowing the lawn yourself certainly has the added health benefits. Not only does your lawn remain in great shape, you also burn enough calories to keep fit. Lawn mowing gives your body a complete workout. Especially if it is a manual grass mower, you are expending numerous calories just pushing it around your lawn. Additionally, if your lawn has slopes and depressions, you burn that many more calories pushing the manual mower to trim the grass.

Mow the lawn and get in shape because mowing is considered to be a about a couple of hours of moderate physical activity recommended for the week. It is a practical way to work out and keep fit without spending time or money at a fancy gym. Generally, it is necessary to mow the lawn weekly to keep it green and healthy. You can take on this task yourself to get in shape as well as keep the lawn in shape.

Besides burning the calories, mowing the lawn provides great mental health benefits. The repetitive activity of moving the mower back and forth helps to calm the mind. Also, the scent of freshly cut grass has a relaxing effect on the senses which is great for you. It helps you regain your focus while also enjoying the surrounding greenery. Besides, working outdoors has its own health benefits – it promotes a sense of general well-being and puts you in a good frame of mind.

While the best Gardening Glenhaven may help you maintain a great lawn, it is an expense that can well be avoided. Mowing the lawn will not only get you in shape, it will also help you in other ways. Firstly, you’d save a ton of money on lawn care. Apart from the cost of lawn mowing, you are also adding to the environmental pollution by using a lawn care service. The best lawn mowing service you hire will typically use gas powered mowers giving out emissions that pollute the environment, although electric lawn mowers are an option.

Motorised lawn mowers also cause noise pollution that may pose a health hazard. Gas powered lawn mowers are very loud while electric mowers are quieter. But the manual lawn mower is completely quiet when operated which is great for you as well as the neighbourhood. So the best course of action is to use a manual mower to keep the grass as well as your health in shape.

