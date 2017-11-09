The Professional Personal Trainers Association (PROPTA), a leading certification body for fitness training professionals worldwide, has announced the launch of a new distance learning program utilizing the free App medium on any phone or tablet service.

Los Angeles, CA, November 09, 2017 — The Professional Personal Trainers Association (PROPTA), a leading certification body for fitness training professionals worldwide, has announced the launch of a new distance learning program utilizing the free App medium on any phone or tablet service.

Courses offered by Los Angeles based PROPTA lead to certification as a Personal Trainer or Nutrition Consultant. The study program itself is recognized and approved by the California Approving Agency for Veteran Education and GI Bill approved for inclusion in veterans training programs.

The Professional Personal Trainers Association PROPTA is the only education agency Officially Endorsed by the Largest Fitness and Bodybuilding league in the world the IFBB PRO league for 7 consecutive years worldwide.

Courses cover subjects such as biomechanics, muscle and skeletal structure, kinesiology, anatomy and physiology, the nervous and cardiovascular systems and aerobic training among others, including proper bio-mechanics videos for enhancing the education experience. For convenience to all students, exam can be taken online on the app anywhere worldwide.

“We are pleased to be able to now offer this coursework over the Internet,” says Joe Antouri, president of PROPTA. “Apps allows us to broaden our reach and bring new career opportunities to the heartland at no extra cost. With live connections between learners, teachers and program directors—including real-time demonstrations and discussion along with practical application of course content—learners are taking to it in a big way.”

“And for many, it is proving to be a pathway to owning their own businesses within a rapidly growing industry,” notes Antouri.

Designed with input from training and nutrition experts at leading universities, both main certification programs can be completed in as little as few weeks. Varying levels of certification are also offered.

“Our global network of affiliates allows us to offer the same quality coursework in a variety of languages, and to single individuals or groups,” adds Antouri. A former holder of bodybuilding’s coveted Mr. USA title and a longtime advocate of fitness and health, he has been instrumental in designing the PROPTA certification program from its inception.

For more information on the Professional Personal Trainers Association and its programs visit their website at http://www.propta.com or phone them at (800) 317-3577.

