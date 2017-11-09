According to a new report Global Network Transformation Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Transformation Market size is expected to reach $99.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 60.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Transformation SDN & NFV Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 55.3 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 58.2% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Network Transformation C-Ran Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 64.7% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Network Transformation Network Automation Market.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Transformation market.
Network Transformation Market Size
Source: KBV Research Analysis
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Network Transformation Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 68.1% during (2019 – 2023).
The Telecom market holds the largest market share in Global Network Transformation Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 59.9 % during the forecast period. The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 61.2% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Manufacturing market would garner market size of $8,367.7 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/network-transformation-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Transformation Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, and Accenture Plc.
Global Network Transformation Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
SDN & NFV
C-Ran
Network Automation
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Vertical
Telecom
Information Technology
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America Network Transformation Market
US Network Transformation Market Size
Canada Network Transformation Market Size
Mexico Network Transformation Market Size
Rest of North America Network Transformation Market Size
Europe Network Transformation Market
Germany Network Transformation Market
UK Network Transformation Market
France Network Transformation Market
Russia Network Transformation Market
Spain Network Transformation Market
Italy Network Transformation Market
Rest of Europe Network Transformation Market
Asia Pacific Network Transformation Market
China Network Transformation Market
Japan Network Transformation Market
India Network Transformation Market
South Korea Network Transformation Market
Singapore Network Transformation Market
Malaysia Network Transformation Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Network Transformation Market
LAMEA Network Transformation Market
Brazil Network Transformation Market
Argentina Network Transformation Market
UAE Network Transformation Market
Saudi Arabia Network Transformation Market
South Africa Network Transformation Market
Nigeria Network Transformation Market
Rest of LAMEA Network Transformation Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.
IBM Corporation
NEC Corporation
Intel Corporation
Ericsson
Fujitsu Limited
Accenture Plc.
