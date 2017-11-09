Market Research Reports Search Engine has recently included a new report in its repository titled ‘Cake Mixes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.’ This report presents in-depth insights on the worldwide cake mixes market for the five year forecast period 2017 to 2022. To accurately estimate the market value and volume forecast, the report considers 2016 as the base year. Besides a comprehensive forecast of the market, the report provides information on the various factors that are likely to boost market revenue growth during the said period. Several key trends expected to govern the market during this period are also presented in detail in this report. The report also throws light on the different qualitative aspects of the cake mixes market across the world and analyses the impact of micro and macroeconomic forces on the revenue growth of the global market during the period of forecast.

Some of the key elements covered in the report include information on the sales of top cake mixes brands, innovations in product development, future opportunities in the global market, and data on emerging food and diet needs of consumers, along with a list of the various cake mixes distributors and key market participants.

Global Cake Mixes Market: Segmental Analysis

The study categorizes the global market pertaining to cake mixes by flavor into vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, milk, butter scotch, butter, fruit, berries, others; based on cake type into cheese cakes, angel food cake, low flour cake or flourless cake, layer cake, cupcake, chiffon cake, tortes, pound cake, unbaked cake, and others; on the basis of distribution channel into departmental, modern trade, traditional grocery store, retail formats, convenience stores, and online channels. Regions assessed in the report include Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa and North America. Some of the countries such as GCC Countries, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, India, China, Japan, Nordic, Italy, Spain, France, U.K., Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and the U.S have considerable demand of cake mixes. The report presents a detailed comparison of the market size and revenue forecast for the flavor, cake type, and distribution channel segments across each of these assessed regions and countries, thereby providing a 360o view of the global cake mixes market.

Global Cake Mixes Market: Methodology of Research

Extensive primary and secondary research has been deployed to compute the market size of the global cake mixes market. Pertinent market numbers derived from interviews with manufacturers and key stakeholders operating in the worldwide cake mixes market have been validated through in-depth secondary research to arrive at near accurate market estimations. The report presents a forecast in terms of value for the cake mixes market and further evaluates the global market by studying parameters such as Y-o-Y growth to help the reader understand future opportunities likely to emerge in the global cake mixes market.

Cake Mixes Market: Key Players

A few leading companies functioning in the cake mixes market at a global level that are being profiled in the study include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Chelsea Milling Company, General Mills Inc., Continental Mills Inc., Associated British Foods plc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kerry Group plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., and Hain Celestial Group Inc.

