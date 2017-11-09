PRESS RELEASE

Ghana introduces its new high commissioner to India

*The commissioner introduces to Indian business community in Mumabi

*The new initiative’ One district One factory’ highlighted for business investments from India

*The proposed mission envisions building a Factory in each of the 216 districts of Ghana, thereby creating over 80,000 jobs for the youth of Ghana.

Mumbai, Nov 9, 2017: A Business reception organised by Ghana Consulate in Mumbai on Tuesday the 7th Nov 2017 at The Rooftop, Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai, from 7.00 pm, held to introduce the new High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to India, H.E. Mike Aaron Oquaye. Withchief guest of honor the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye along with delegates from One District One Factory (Office of the President), The Exim Bank of Ghana and Ghana Commercial Bank, was organized by the Hon. Consul of Ghana in Mumbai, Mr. Premal Lokhandwala.

“We will work towards expanding business, economic and bilateral trade between India and Ghana by promoting and stimulating the Mumbai business community to look towards Ghana, the most emerging country in the West African Region,” Oquaye said.

Ghana’s GDP recorded a 9% growth in the second quarter of 2017. The President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana AddoDankwa Akufo-Addo,kick-started a policy set to ignite Ghana’s industrialization and set her on course for socio-economic development. “One District One Factory” mission envisions building a Factory in each of the 216 districts of Ghana, thereby creating over 80,000 jobs for the youth of Ghana. It is expected that by the end of the year, about 51 districts would rollout business enterprises under this initiative, thereby giving the country, status of a highly lucrative investment destination.

Ghana invites technology transfer and investments from India in various fields staring with clean renewal energy, Solar power, Agriculture, Water and Irrigation solutions, Cocoa processing, Palm Oil, Jute, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Manufacturing, Packing, Fruit/food processing, Low Cost Housing and many more sectors for Ghana’s growth.

The trade between India and Ghana has constantly scaled upwards since the last several years, as Ghana regularly exports cashew nuts, metalifers ores and metal scrap, wood and wood products, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, oil seeds and spices and imports pharmaceutical products, cotton yarn, fabrics, machinery and instruments from India.

The Special guest for the evening Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Conservation / Irrigation, Hon. Shri Vijay Shivtarehas expressed his sincere desire to share his in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field of hydro power, water and irrigation facilities, promoting agricultural output.

The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana concurred, “We will walk the path towards industrialization with the goal of adding significant value to its primary products like cocoa, gold and timber thereby creating the necessary numbers of high-paying jobs that will enhance the living standards of the mass for the people of Ghana. In order to industrialize, value addition must be undertaken for these resources”.