2017 NOVELTY Art Déco

India, November 2, 2017 – Frederique Constant introduces the newest addition to the most feminine collection of the brand. This timepiece reflects a perfect blend of elegance and style complete with elaborate decoration.

Delicate & Feminine

While over-sized watches became a must among women’s fashion, Frederique Constant brings back a more delicate and elegant model with the Art Déco, which draws inspiration from the lavish social parties of the 1940s. A timeless beauty that gracefully adorns the wrist of a women.

Contemporary yet Traditional

A balanced combination of modern materials and vintage aesthetics turns this timepiece into a unique fashion accessory. The smooth satin feel of the black strap contrasts with the seamless lines of the polished stainless steel case harboring a quartz movement. The delicate oval shape of the case emphasizes the intense details of the guilloché decoration on the black mother of pearl dial, the elegant printed white Roman numerals, and the Breguet-style hands, which are all statements of the vintage look that inspired the Frederique Constant watchmakers. The intricate fluted caseband along with the detailing of the crown embellished with a blue stone makes this watch the perfect companion for a perfect celebration.

Frederique Constant continues to celebrate femininity through a classic and timeless watch with minimalist details that embody grace and style.

About Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant is a watch manufacturer based in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland. The company is involved in all stages of watch production, from initial design, to final assembly and quality control. Frederique Constant develops, manufactures, and assembles in-house calibers, 24 different versions since 2004. In 2015 Frederique Constant introduced the first Swiss made Horological Smartwatch, powered by MMT SwissConnect and entirely displayed with an analog dial, thereby creating an entirely new watch category in the Swiss watch industry. Frederique Constant watches are defined by their high quality and differentiation and precision in design and manufacturing. Their perceived value, through quality of design, materials, and manufacture, is a key component of their success. Each watch is assembled by hand, with the latest equipment and extensive controls, to ensure maximum quality and durability. The company embraces innovation to offer creativity and exceptional value. Its 32,000 square foot facility in Geneva is ultra-modern and offers the best environment for its passionate watchmakers.

