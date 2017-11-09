A VoIP business in Florida is proud to announce that they have reached a massive milestone in terms of company growth. VoiceOnyx has recently reached one hundred million minutes in international telephone traffic, showing key evidence of a strong advance in the global VoIP market.

VoiceOnyx is a major VoIP business, located in Orlando, Florida. They specialize in providing their services for major call centers, that campaign in Latin America. The company has seen great success providing their service to a number of companies where international calls are crucial to reaching new markets and increasing their level of profitability.

As well as this, the headquarters of the company in Orlando puts the business in the heart of one of the hottest tourist locations in the country. Florida had a record number of visitors from all over the world last year and their numbers in Orlando in particular, continue to grow due to the beautiful beaches and exciting theme park attractions. In the first half of 2017 alone, Florida had over sixty million tourists visiting the sunshine state of America.

VoiceOnyx provides their VoIP services to businesses in the hospitality industry, tourism, and travel agencies keen to stay connected to their international customers. In doing so, VoiceOnyx is quickly becoming one of the key providers for businesses in the local area who want to reach and connect with a massive global audience. With completely customizable systems, VoiceOnyx provides their services to a range of major local companies including Feltrim Group, Evolve Media Group, Concierge Realty, International Professional Realty, and Vacation Village Resorts..

VoiceOnyx may provide their services to large businesses, but they still have a small company mindset, providing a personalized service to their clients. The company was founded on the idea that a VoIP company should not leave their clients waiting and worrying about connection issues. VoiceOnyx pride themselves on ensuring that their clients get the onsite and online support that they need 24/7.

In 2006, the company introduced a business class PBX service to customers and clients in Orlando, Florida. They were keen to provide a quality level of service that business owners could trust, and the company has been growing ever since. VoiceOnyx firmly believes that VoIP services are the future of telecommunication and hope that their new success internationally will encourage more businesses in Orlando and the rest of Florida to use their services.

With VoIP services that connect businesses to customers internationally, VoiceOnyx believes company owners have the tools and the tech they need to grow their businesses to great new heights, expanding their reach dramatically. VoiceOnyx is aware that business owners need to be able to trust the VoIP service they use to provide a fantastic level of connection and are keen to rise to the challenge.

More information about the services that VoiceOnyx offer in Florida can be found on the company website. Alternatively, the business can be contacted directly using the details provided below.

Contact:

Elizabeth Allen

Company: VoiceOnyx

Address: 6150 Metrowest Blvd, Ste 306, Orlando, FL 32835

Email: e.allen@voiceonyx.com

Website: https://www.voiceonyx.com/unlimited-international-calling-plans