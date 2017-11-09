Washington, D.C., November 09, 2017 – With the start of the 32nd Annual Meeting (November 8th-12th) of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in National Harbor, MD, Definiens, the leader in Tissue Phenomics®, will exhibit key findings highlighting the impact of its end-to-end service portfolio for biomarker programs in immuno-oncology.

Definiens makes a strong contribution to the scientific program at SITC with two scientific talks and three poster presentations that highlight key insights obtained using Definiens” technology. These key insights include highlighting the relevance of spatial analysis and the value of automated profiling of the tumor and its immune-context, which is presented in two posters that reveal the prognostic and predictive roles of CD8 and PD-L1.

Not only contextual information and spatial analysis play a critical role for the discovery of prognostic and predictive biomarkers, it is also the combination of information from genome and phenome that provides significant prognostic benefits. This is exemplified by Nathalie Harder in an oral presentation. Further third-party contributions describe the value of combining genomic and phenomic information with Definiens

technology for the characterization of the Tumor Micro-environment.

Definiens will also unveil its game-changing Immuno-Oncology Panel (IO-Panel) as parts of its groundbreaking new “Insights”-Services portfolio. This latest ready-to-use offering by Definiens enables standardized profiling with a Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel. This combination of Definiens” powerful Tissue Phenomics® technology and Mosaic Laboratories” high-quality multiplex assays is able to provide unprecedented resolution of the tumor microenvironment which facilitates the identification of novel prognostic and predictive signatures. This novel data can be seen at the poster presentation and talk at the SITC Pre-Conference, delivered by DR. Svenja Lippok.

A summary of presentations is found below.

Talks:

Combining Immunophenomics With Gene Expression Panel for Improved Prostate Cancer Recurrence Prediction

N. Harder 1, H. Hessel 2, M. Athelogou 1, A. Buchner 3, C. Stief 3, T. Kirchner 2, G. Schmidt 1, R. Huss 1

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 Institute of Pathology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany; 3 Department of Urology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany

Session 209: Emerging Models & Imaging Saturday, November 11: 5:20 – 5:35 p.m.

Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel for Standardized Profiling of the Immune Status Based on Spatial and Functional Characterization of the Tumor Microenvironment

Svenja Lippok

SITC Pre-conference “Immuno-Oncology Biomarkers: Today”s Imperatives for Tomorrow”s Needs”

Session 1: Biomarkers in Development, Wednesday, November 8: 8:25 a.m.

Posters:

# P83 Characterizing Cancers by Prevalence on the PD-L1/CD8 Axis

G. Schmidt 1, K. Steele 2, A. Meier 1, T. Herz 1, T. H. Tan 1, B. Higgs 2, S. Althammer 1, R. Huss 1

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 MedImmune, Gaithersburg MD, USA

Friday, November 10: 12:30 – 2 p.m. (Lunch) Friday, November 10: 6:30 – 8 p.m. (Reception)

# P4 The Prognostic and Predictive Roles of a CD8/ PD-L1 Signature in Cancer

S. Althammer 1, K. Steele 2, M. Widmaier 1, C. Brown 2, T. H. Tan 1, L. Rognoni 1, H. Kaplon 3, D. Friedrich 1, B. W. Higgs 2, G. Schmidt 1, K. Ranade 2, M. C. Dieu-Nosjean 3

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 MedImmune, Gaithersburg MD, USA; 3 INSERM, Paris, France

Saturday, November 11: 12:30 – 2 p.m. (Lunch) Saturday, November 11: 6:30 – 8 p.m. (Reception)

# P54 Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel for Standardized Profiling of the Immune Status Based on Spatial Characterization of the Tumor Microenvironment

S. Lippok 1, K. Schneider 1, T. Wiestler 1, R. Korn 1, D. Medrikova 1, M. Widmaier 1, M. Hager 1, I. Kanchev 1, A. Masci 2, G. C. Sia 2, C. A. Kerfoot 2, L. M. Dauffenbach 2, F. Leiss 1

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 Mosaic Laboratories, Lake Forest, USA

Saturday, November 11: 12:30 – 2 p.m. (Lunch) Saturday, November 11: 6:30 – 8 p.m. (Reception)