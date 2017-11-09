Washington, D.C., November 08, 2017 – With the start of the

32nd Annual Meeting (November 8th-12th) of the Society for

Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in National Harbor, MD,

Definiens, the leader in Tissue Phenomics® and provider of endto-

end solutions for biomarker programs in immuno-oncology,

unveils its game changing Immuno-Oncology Panel (IO-Panel)

as parts of its groundbreaking new “Insights”-Services

portfolio.

The IO-Panel is a first in class powerful tool in Definiens new portfolio of

modular services. The IO-Panel empowers pharmaceutical immunooncology

(IO) researchers to advance tissue-biomarker-dependent drug

development and to speed up transfer to clinical research. Future

advancements in immuno-oncology depend on broader use of

standardized biomarkers for multiple treatment programs.

“The IO-Panel helps to harmonize and standardize the understanding on

the entire cancer Immune-landscape through an extendable set of seven

core biomarkers in combination with Definiens” first in class Tissue-

Phonemics®-driven Image analysis services. It helps to remove

uncertainties and to accelerate that patients and healthcare systems

benefit faster from new precision therapies in immuno-oncology.”

comments Ralf Huss, Chief Medical Officer of Definiens.

Thomas Heydler, Chief Executive Officer of Definiens explains further:

“Definiens” tailored end-to-end solution allows drug researchers to

develop predictive multi-biomarkers based on a defined standard to derisk

trial investments as well as efforts. It will help to accelerate immunooncology

drug development and more effective clinical trials”.

The IO-Panel combines Definiens” leading digital image analysis

capabilities, powered by Tissue-Phenomics® technology and high-end

consulting services, delivered by a leading team of expert consultants.

Tissue-Phenomics® technology can quantify the relevant spatial relations

of different immuno and tumor cells within the context of the complete

tissue architecture and tumor heterogeneity. By correlating this

information with e.g. patient data, Definiens” experts generate biological

insights that are needed for true precision medicine.

The IO-Panel is available through Definiens” new and unique web-based

service platform known as “Insights”. It allows clients to easily access

Definiens” entire Services portfolio and acts as a central data repository

which supports the collaboration with internal and external stakeholders

in a regulatory compliant environment.

“Definiens” new modular service portfolio is a milestone for biomarkerdependent

drug development. Harmonizing biomarkers in pre-clinical and

clinical trial programs and adding multi-omics and treatment-data assures

data consistency and learnings across drug projects and indications. ”

adds Heinz Oehl, VP Global Marketing and Corporate Business

Development at Definiens.

Definiens once again proves to be a main engine of innovation in immunooncology

and a key partner with expertise to support tissue-based

oncology biomarker programs from start to finish.

Please attend at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 2017

Pre-Conference “Immuno-Oncology Biomarkers: Today”s Imperatives for

Tomorrow”s Needs” in National Harbor, MD, our presentation “Multiplex

IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel for Standardized Profiling of the Immune

Status Based on Spatial and Functional Characterization of the Tumor

Microenvironment” on November 8, 2017 to learn more about the

comprehensive assessment of the immune status provided by Definiens”

IO Panel image and data analysis based on multiplex IHC assays provided

by Mosaic Laboratories, LLC., or visit us at the Definiens congress booth.