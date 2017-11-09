Edgar Perez, author of The AI Breakthrough, How Artificial Intelligence is Advancing Deep Learning and Revolutionizing Your World, and former strategy consultant with McKinsey, partnering with Terrapinn Training in 3-Day Masterclass in Deep Learning in London, Dubai, New York and Singapore.

New York City, NY, USA — According to Jeff Dean, Senior Fellow at Google, no more than a few thousand companies today have the right talent for building Artificial Intelligence, but many more have the necessary data. For Edgar Perez, author of The AI Breakthrough, Knightmare on Wall Street and The Speed Traders, the urgent goal today is to take A.I. from thousands of organizations solving deep learning problems to millions, as soon as possible.

The impact of Artificial Intelligence cannot be underestimated. Millions of jobs will be radically transformed across hundreds of thousands companies around the world. Tasks that still require a heavy human component will be automated, leaving former employees with few options: upgrade your skills or go unemployed. For those who decide to acquire new skills, the sudden increase in productivity will bring a new wave of opportunities that will create jobs we can’t even imagine as of today.

Today firms can deploy Deep Learning frameworks like Caffe, Theano or TensorFlow and not require an army of PhD-educated employees to undertake these efforts. These different frameworks are doing essentially the same thing: allowing firms to write less code to accomplish meaningful tasks. Some of these frameworks are more general than others, but as long as employees can specify the architecture in a framework of their choice, they will be able to get a working model.

“In addition to the required expertise in Artificial Intelligence, companies will need to consolidate data currently available as well as conceive innovative ways to start collecting new data. The strength of their models will be supported by the availability of data representative of the real world,” says Perez (http://www.mredgarperez.com). He is a well-known international futurist, Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning keynote speaker who currently offers the world’s first Deep Learning workshop for Fortune 500 firms and private equity groups. (http://www.terrapinntraining.com/training/3-Day-Masterclass-Deep-Learning)

Artificial intelligence has been referred as the general ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings. The term has indeed been frequently applied to the project of developing systems endowed with the intellectual processes characteristic of humans, such as the ability to reason, generalize, discover meaning, or learn from past experiences. Since the development of the digital computer in the 1940s, it has been demonstrated that computers can be programmed to carry out very complex tasks with great proficiency. Still, despite continuing advances in computer processing speed and memory capacity, there are as yet no programs that can match human flexibility over wider domains or in tasks requiring much everyday knowledge.

In 1945, British logician and computer pioneer Alan Turing predicted that computers would one day play very good chess. Just over 50 years later, in 1997, Deep Blue, a chess computer built by IBM beat the reigning world champion, Garry Kasparov, in a six-game match. Since then, a number of programs have attained the performance levels of human experts and professionals in performing certain specific tasks, so that artificial intelligence is now found in applications as diverse as medical diagnosis, computer search engines, and voice or handwriting recognition.

Indeed, deep learning has enabled many practical applications of machine learning and by extension the overall field of artificial intelligence. Deep learning breaks down tasks in ways that makes all kinds of machine aids seem possible, even likely. Driverless cars, better image recognition, even better movie recommendations, are all here today. Artificial intelligence is the present and the future.

The AI Breakthrough (http://www.theaibreakthrough.com), How Artificial Intelligence is Advancing Deep Learning and Revolutionizing Your World, will provide a comprehensive review of the artificial intelligence breakthroughs of today and tomorrow and how these advancements will impact businesses and the human race in general for years to come.