Cherrystone Auctions, a longtime stamp dealer and auction house based out of New York City, has recently announced the publication of its stamp consignment sale guide. Cherrystone said that the guide is entitled “Selling Your Stamp Collection Advantageously Through Cherrystone Auctions,” and is available for free download on the company’s website at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/consignment.asp

Cherrystone went on to state that its publication is a sixteen page PDF, with illustrations, providing tips on consignment sale. The company mentioned that the guide is intended to be a helpful resource for stamp collectors who are unfamiliar with the process of selling stamps via consignment. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

Cherrystone announced that the contents of the book include an introduction to the consignment process, brief information about the company itself, reasons for choosing to sell stamps at auction, consignment procedures (such as minimum value, commission, catalogues, insurance, advances, payment, and shipping), instructions for sending material to the auctioneer, estate planning, and results from recent sales. Cherrystone went on to state that consignment sales offer collectors with a convenient and profitable way to sell stamp collections. Cherrystone also mentioned that, as an auction house with decades of experience, it is in a unique position to provide expert guidance on the process of selling stamps via consignment. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Cherrystone closed its announcement by providing some company information. Cherrystone indicated that it is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over thirty million dollars’ worth of stamps and local history to market on an annual basis. Cherrystone also stated that its auctions feature stamps from the United States, Asia, Germany (including occupied Germany), Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, France and former colonies, Russia, and Poland. Cherrystone also mentioned that it was originally founded as a retail store in 1967. The company brings over fifty years of philatelic experience to its auctions. Cherrystone concluded by stating that it is a member of all major U.S. and European philatelic societies, including the American Philatelic Society and U.S. Philatelic Classics Society. They can be followed at http://www.tupalo.co/new-york-city/cherrystone-auctions-inc-3

Contact:

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions

Address: 119 West 57t St, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212)977-7734

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/