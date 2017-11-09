To boost adventure tourism in the state, Andhra Pradesh Tourism in association with E-Factor Adventure Tourism Pvt. Ltd – a prominent company in India that operates commercial hot air balloon rides, under its SkyWaltz brand, is organizing the 1st Araku Balloon Festival from November 14 – 16, 2017.

The festival will have balloons flying over the beautiful valley region of Araku giving a picturesque aerial view of the uncharted territory. The line-up comprises 16 balloons from different participating countries including India, France, Italy, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium, Switzerland, USA, South Korea, Spain, New Zealand, Brazil and Philippines. These include three “special shape” balloons featuring iconic characters like ‘Iwi the Kiwi,’ ‘Neptuno’ and ‘Bee.’ The highlights of the festival also include nightglows and tethered balloon flights during evenings.