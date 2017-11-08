Agricultural Machinery in india – With agriculture being the chief source of income for about 50% working population of the country, India is one of the leading producers of pulses, spices and milk all over the world. However, every industry comes with its own set of loopholes and probable methods to tackle the same.

Check out our blog https://kmwagri.com/agricultural-challenges-india-possible-solutions/ to learn about the major agricultural problems faced by the country and what are their possible solutions