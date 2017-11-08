Austin, Texas – TRI Air Testing, Inc , a compressed air/gas testing laboratory, will be attending the SQF International Conference in Dallas, Nov. 7th-9th 2017, and hosting the conference happy hour Tuesday, Nov. 7th. The annual SQF Conference brings together over 850 food safety and quality professionals to discuss topics dealing with compliance with government regulations, the SQF code and safety improvement in the food manufacturing industry. The conference offers attendees continuing education credits, educational sessions and workshops on how to leverage best practices of all SQF code requirements.

The SQF Code meets the needs of all suppliers in the food industry through an internationally recognized certification system, featuring an emphasis on the systematic application of HACCP for control of food quality hazards as well as food safety. The code covers an assortment of topics including compressed air and gas systems. TRI Air Testing is the industry expert in compressed air/gas testing and have employees that are trained in both HACCP and PCQI. TRI Air Testing is uniquely qualified to interpret and assist the food industry in the implementation of an appropriate compressed air/gas quality program.

James Scherer, the Director of Sales at TRI Air Testing says, “Our new on-site testing program offers a laboratory trained technician who specializes in air/gas testing for the benefit of customers who wish to have a complete third-party evaluation of their air quality. It is also utilized by customers who have a lack of resources or technical knowledge to complete the testing in-house. Our technicians are happy to work with and train our customers’ employees to enable them to correctly complete future sampling on their own. The program is intended to fill the gaps that exist at many of our food and pharmaceutical customers’ locations.”

TRI Air Testing is ANSI/ISO/ASQ 9001-2008, ISO 17025-2005 compliant, AIHA-LAP,LLC accredited laboratory, and has participated in a quarterly compressed air quality proficiency program for over 16 years. Many government and certification bodies such as SQF, BRC, GFSI, and FSMA mandate testing of compressed air systems that come directly or indirectly into contact with your product. TRI Air Testing’s new on-site technician service can include testing for ISO 8573-1 (Classes 0-X), USP testing, particle size and count, condensed hydrocarbon, moisture, microbiological, and gas purity analysis that contribute to the compliance of the new standards and ever changing regulations.

TRI Air Testing, an AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited laboratory, provides worldwide compressed air testing for fire service, SCUBA, OSHA, medical, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food/beverage, industrial companies and the Government/Military. TRI Air Testing is dedicated to the highest standards of scientific analysis and pioneered the science of compressed air and gas testing. Offering the fastest turnaround time for this service, TRI strives to be a reliable partner with all customers to help them maintain high levels of quality in their processes. Please visit www.airtesting.com for further information.

Media Contact:

Shanti Matulewski

Company: TRI Air Testing

Phone: 512-775-2206

Email: smatulewski@tri-intl.com

Website: www.airtesting.com