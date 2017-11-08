New Delhi, 08 November 2017: In a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, TAPMI announced the launch of their post-graduate program in Human Resources Management. TAPMI is collaborating with SHRM (Society for Human Resources) to develop the curriculum for the program.

On successful completion students will be awarded PG Diploma in Management (HRM) by TAPMI and will also have the opportunity to take the certificate exam to get SHRM Global Certification, a coveted HR certification for HR professionals.

The graduates from this program will be skilled in five strands that makes a difference to business: 1) leadership competencies including how to use leadership psychometrics, develop leadership competencies and coaching; 2) Use of analytics, evidence-based HR and managing technology; 3) Creating and changing culture for aligning the organization to strategy: 4) Designing, and changing organizational structure to meet strategy using contemporary organizational development (OD) techniques; and 5) Strong industrial relations and negotiation skills.

Among the features of the programme are: First, the students will be groomed to develop leadership competences under the aegis of TAPMI’s Leadership Assessment and Development Center; Second, will develop high levels of empathy and corporate social responsibility through immersive project in the social sector; Three, they will be trained to become opinion leaders through a detailed research of contemporary HR topic which they will publish in an academic or industry related journal; Four, they will gain expertise in various areas of HR.

Speaking of the programme, Prof. Simon George Dean Academics, TAPMI, said, “Launching a new HR program is a strategic initiative based on mapping of TAPMI’s competencies with what the market needs.”

Col. James, Area Chair HR at TAPMI said, “TAPMI is the first institution in India to collaborate with SHRM in designing the program and offering dual certification. Our objective is to create professionals in Strategic HR who can lead-manage transformational change in their business enterprise”.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India said “SHRM’s Academic Initiatives mission is to help create better prepared entry level HR professionals through education, assessment, competencies and internships”

Dedeepya Ajith John, Associate Director at SHRM India added “We are trying to embed the content of our SHRM Certified Professional Certification into the 2 year course curriculum, to help students attain practical and theoretical knowledge about Human Resources and also equip them with the necessary competencies linked to job performance and job success”

Archana Jerath, General Manager at SHRM India observed that “Students enrolling to this PGDM (HR) program will be given a comprehensive Online Learning System, that have real life situations that require decision making skills incorporated into online learning modules and study tools”

At the Press conference TAPMI also announced the commencement of its admissions process for the batch 2018-2020.