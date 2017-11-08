Riding on greater internet penetration and assured information delivery, Connecthelps schools consolidate all their communication needs among teachers, parents and students. While teachers can access the web console to send messages, parents and students can access these messages using the Connect mobile app, available for both Android and iOS users.

All messages are organized under channels called Timelines which can be shared among groups of users. These user groups can be academic based i.e. one each for every grade and division or interest based viz. sports teams. While every timeline has support for multiple native messages i.e. text, audio, video, events or document, Connect can also be configured to deliver messages from various external sources like social media (school Facebook or Twitter pages), blogs, weather or traffic updates, YouTube channels or smart classroom content providers.

“Our aim is to ensure parents, students and teachers remain constantly engaged to be apprised of updates and help schools in delivering a higher quality of learning. In addition, we are also building utility modules such as attendance, online fee collection, live location tracker for safety of students that will be available for schools to integrate.” remarked Ajay Varur, the product head of Sqoolz Connect.

More information is available at https://connect.sqoolz.com.

About Sqoolz

Sqoolz is a K-12 schooling platform that addresses multiple parent-school-parent (PSP) touch points viz. school discovery, student acquisition and parent connect. Featuring more than 4000 of the best schools in India, Sqoolz is the country’s fastest growing K-12 platform. So young schools looking for market outreach and healthier admission intakes as well as well established schools looking out to technology to help automate interactions with parents – information delivery, fee collection or student safety, Sqoolz will have solutions for them all.

For more information about Sqoolz, please visit https://connect.sqoolz.com/ or write to us at info@sqoolz.com.

