The Seiko Kinetic Sports SKA749P Men’s Watch has an appearance that reek quality. Elegant in its simplicity and great to look at, it can be worn for nearly any occasion as long as it’s not strictly formal. A very nice movement ticks inside with extreme accuracy. The Seiko Kinetic Sports SKA749P Men’s Watch combines some of the best automatic features with quartz accuracy that brought a new dimension in timekeeping at the advent of the technological concept.

The Seiko Kinetic Sports SKA749P Men’s Watch once charged fully runs for six months (when idle) and forever (upon regular wearing). Once the power reserve is full, the spent charge refills real time upon wearing. As a daily wearer, the Seiko Kinetic Sports SKA749P Men’s Watch is recommended wholeheartedly to everyone looking for a handsome, more or less youthful, multi-layered design. The sunken inner dial of the Seiko Kinetic Sports SKA749P Men’s Watch with the slant chapter ring around create a two-tier effect and makes the watch seem thicker than it is actually. The effect is enhanced when the lume on the hands and the hour markers glow at night, providing excellent visibility of almost the whole of the dial.

The 5M82 movement is completely void of decoration. This electronic movement has odd familiarity to automatic movements, but it behaves mechanical. It is about paying homage to the largest moving part in mechanical movements. Resembling just any standard mechanical automatic movement, the 5M62 kinetic caliber uses the pendulum’s concept to turn a rotor which can withstand speeds as high as 100,000 rpm. At every turn, it charges a lithium battery –the power cell- that feeds the movement. If power runs down due to prolonged resting periods, the seconds hand begins to tick in two-second intervals. Once charged to appropriate levels, the regular one-second increment count returns. The button above the crown on the watch case activates the power reserve indicator (the seconds hand) when pressed with the second hand at 12.

The higher-than-average levels of fit; finish and material quality makes the Seiko Kinetic Titanium Men’s Watch an exception to the set standards of most of the entry-level automatics, its build exhibiting tight tolerances with zero imperfections (as observed through a 90mm macro lens).

The Hardlex mineral crystal material is patented by Seiko; its improved scratch resistance putting it above the standard mineral crystal. The stainless steel case has the appearance of a two-piece unit and is strong enough to withstand vigorous testing. The coined edge of the bezel offers a slip-less grip, even under wet conditions and with gloves.

The leather strap is tough and with regular nourishing, it will season well to withstand great shearing forces. An integrated deployment clasp brings the required tightness and security.

Seiko Kinetic Watch is a great alternative to battery-powered quartz movements, be it any kind. To top that, the Seiko Kinetic Sports SKA749P Men’s Watch has a unique style that’s not too outspoken; subtle and sporty at the same time. It’s pleasingly stylish, in short.

