Liztek Universal Docking Station gives you a portable working station by upgrading the features of your laptop with the desktop. The brand is offering up to 30% off on the device only for limited period.

Advancing technology has significantly trimmed the size of devices making them highly portable and also upgrading there features. Initially, the laptops available in the market were quite thick and bulky, however with time there thickness is snipping and is also becoming lite in weight. In the transition of making laptops ultra-smart and ultra-thin, designers are abating a number of ports on the laptop, creating a hitch for its users. With uprooting of this issue, many brands have come up with the universal docking station which is a savior for the people who want to have the latest laptop and want to also induce some features of the desktop in it, basically wanting their workstation to be with them. The docking station is a set of hardware frames, enabling the user to connect with different auxiliaries of computer anytime anywhere.

Liztek is known for its devices as they serve their objective smoothly, the brand has recently come up with a captivating offer on its Universal Docking Station giving buyers up to 30% off on it. It worked as a great stimulation and has got a great demand on the leading e-commerce platform, Amazon and there it has got a four-star rating and umpteen happy reviews.

Features Of Liztek Universal Docking Station:-

• Supports Up to Six Additional Display: User can connect upto six monitors or display units, exhibiting graphics with high resolution up to 2048 x 1152 and 1920 x 1200.

• Three Modes: It’s packed with three video modes: Mirror Desktop Mode, Extended Desktop Mode and Primary Mode giving ways to enhance the graphics

• Four USB 2.0 Ports: It’s stuffed 4 USB 2.0 ports used to connect different computer peripherals such as a mouse, keyboard, scanner, printer and many others.

• Two USB 3.0 Ports: It has got two USB 3.0 ports giving a super speed of up to 5 Gbps for transferring files. Its fast charging port can charge your smartphone with charging power up to 1.5 A.

Gigabit Ethernet Network: It’s USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet network port supports IEEE 802.3, 802.3ab, also upholding operation with IEEE 802.3 x flow control.