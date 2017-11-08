According to a new report Global Rugged Display Market, published by KBV research, the Global Rugged Display Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Semi Rugged Display Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fully Rugged Display Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Ultra-Rugged Display Market.
The Smartphone & Handheld Computer market holds the largest market share in Global Rugged Display Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Laptop & Notebook market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Vehicle-Mounted Computer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Windows market holds the largest market share in Global Rugged Display Market by Operating System in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Android market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The Government, Aerospace & Defense market holds the largest market share in Global Rugged Display Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the Automotive & Transportation market would attain market size of $1,634.5 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/rugged-display-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Rugged Display Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Zebra Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sparton Corporation, Xplore Technologies Corporation, Beijer Electronics AB, Kyocera Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.
Global Rugged Display Market Size
By Level of Ruggedness
Semi Rugged
Fully Rugged
Ultra-Rugged
By Product
Smartphone & Handheld Computer
Tablet PC
Laptop & Notebook
Avionics Display
Vehicle-Mounted Computer
Others
By Operating System
Windows
Android
Others
By Display Size
More Than 15 Inches
Less Than 10 Inches
10 to 15 Inches
By Vertical
Government, Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Automotive & Transportation
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America Rugged Display Market
US Rugged Display Market
Canada Rugged Display Market
Mexico Rugged Display Market
Rest of North America Rugged Display Market
Europe Rugged Display Market
Germany Rugged Display Market
UK Rugged Display Market
France Rugged Display Market
Russia Rugged Display Market
Spain Rugged Display Market
Italy Rugged Display Market
Rest of Europe Rugged Display Market
Asia Pacific Rugged Display Market
China Rugged Display Market
Japan Rugged Display Market
India Rugged Display Market
South Korea Rugged Display Market
Singapore Rugged Display Market
Malaysia Rugged Display Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Rugged Display Market
LAMEA Rugged Display Market
Brazil Rugged Display Market
Argentina Rugged Display Market
UAE Rugged Display Market
Saudi Arabia Rugged Display Market
South Africa Rugged Display Market
Nigeria Rugged Display Market
Rest of LAMEA Rugged Display Market
Companies Profiled
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Sparton Corporation
Xplore Technologies Corporation
Beijer Electronics AB
Kyocera Corporation
Esterline Technologies Corporation
L3 Technologies, Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Rugged Display Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Rugged Display Market (2017-2023)
Europe Rugged Display Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Rugged Display Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Rugged Display Market (2017-2023)
Recent Comments