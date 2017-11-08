According to a new report Global Rugged Display Market, published by KBV research, the Global Rugged Display Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Semi Rugged Display Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fully Rugged Display Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Ultra-Rugged Display Market.

The Smartphone & Handheld Computer market holds the largest market share in Global Rugged Display Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Laptop & Notebook market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Vehicle-Mounted Computer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Windows market holds the largest market share in Global Rugged Display Market by Operating System in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Android market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The Government, Aerospace & Defense market holds the largest market share in Global Rugged Display Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the Automotive & Transportation market would attain market size of $1,634.5 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/rugged-display-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Rugged Display Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Zebra Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sparton Corporation, Xplore Technologies Corporation, Beijer Electronics AB, Kyocera Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

