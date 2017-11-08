Wholesale ice melt product provider Rock Salt USA encourages customers to order early as winter approaches.

Rock Salt USA prides itself on providing highly effective Hi-Way rock salt, premium rock salt ice melt, calcium chloride pellets, and flake and magnesium chloride for customers’ needs.

“Even the thickest ice can’t withstand the fast-acting capabilities of our premium ice melt products,” said owner Mark Chick. “Place your bulk rock salt order today and get the results you want without the wait.”

Rock Salt USA delivers bulk rock salt and treated rock salt in 25-ton loads. Orders of a minimum of 10 pounds treated rock salt can be picked up at its locations in St. Louis, Mo., Metro East, Il, and Chicago, Il. Customers are encouraged to call for a price quote for bulk salt delivered to their location.

Its ClearLane enhanced deicer offers significant advantages including reduced cost per lane mile, better product composition and lower environmental impact. It is specially formulated to provide fast-acting, powerful results.

The company now offers an online bulk salt calculator to let customers estimate how much salt they need.

Rock Salt USA also offers a wide variety of bagged products and liquid de-icers including Ossian liquid deicer products.

Rock Salt USA’s commercial ice melt products are guaranteed to melt ice accumulations on walkways, parking lots and stairways.

The company provides convenient delivery services and can often deliver to locations within 48 hours.

“When you need fast and effective ice melt and rock salt, you can depend on Rock Salt USA to provide you with just the right solutions,” Chick said.

For more information, visit its website at http://rocksaltusa.com or call 1-884-725-8872.

CONTACT:

Mark Chick

Company: Rock Salt USA

Address: 6559 Romiss Court, Berkeley, MO 63134

Phone: 884.725.8872

Email: mark@rocksaltusa.com

Website: http://rocksaltusa.com