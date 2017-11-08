According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace lightning strike protection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, regional, and military aircraft markets. The global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, proliferating aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.

In this market, expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, lightning diverter strips, and others are the types of LSP. Lucintel forecasts that the expanded foil segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and by volume due to usage of expanded foil in new aircraft such as B787 and A350XWB and growing demand of B787 and A350XWB. Expanded foil also provides higher conductivity, lightweight, low cost, better formability and corrosion resistance, as well as a good surface finish. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that expanded foil segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and by volume during the forecast period due to highest number of aircraft delivery and production in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of light weight LSP materials and nano-enhanced lightning strike protection. Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, and Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc. are among the major suppliers of LSP materials.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace LSP market by type and region and has prepared comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace LSP Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace LSP market by type and region as follows:

By Type (Value ($ million) and Volume ( million sq. ft.) from 2011 to 2022):

• Expanded Foil

• Interwoven Wire

• Coating and Painting

• Metallized Fabrics and Fibers

• Lightning Diverter Strips

• Others

By Region (Value ($ million) and Volume (million sq. ft.) from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

