Montegrappa presents Micra, Where past, present and future meet. In pearlised resin with sterling silver trims, Micra is the highest expression of luxury in the smallest Montegrappa writing instrument. The collection represents a perfect blend of tradition with innovation. This petite pen by Montegrappa features an opalescent resin barrel and cap with sterling silver accessories.

Micra is the perfect blend between today’s trend towards miniaturization and Montegrappa’s time-honored tradition of expert pen craftsmanship. The pen is small in size but iconic in design. The precious resin is opalescent and changes in colour as you move it in the light. This fountain pen is also available with the following nib sizes: extra fine, fine, oblique medium, broad, bold broad, oblique broad and stub.

The small size of this Montegrappa pen makes it perfect for carrying with you in your pocket when on the move. The removable cap keeps the 18K gold nib safe and your clothes ink free. The sterling silver trims of the pen complement the red perfectly and add a touch more luxury to this fountain pen. The clip features a rotating sphere on the end that is designed to keep your clothes snag free.

Availability:

Montegrappa flagship boutiques at Palladium (Mumbai) and DLF Emporio (New Delhi). Also available at Popley Jewellers (Mumbai), Helvetica (Chennai), Rodeo Drive (Bangalore), Luxury Time (Ahmedabad/ Surat) and Johnson Watch (New Delhi).

About Montegrappa:

Montegrappa’s factory is located on the bank of the River Brenta, which winds through the town of Bassano del Grappa. Montegrappa’s geography and its Italian heritage are important elements of the company’s persona. ‘Italian-ness’ is at the heart of Montegrappa tradition. It defines the brand philosophy, its attitudes, and its style.

Founded in 1912 as a ‘Manifattura pennini d’oro e penne stilografiche’ (‘Manufacturer of gold nibs and fountain pens’), Montegrappa – originally known as ELMO – benefitted from a pool of skilled local talent, able to produce finely crafted objects, with style, with panache, and with a drive to achieve excellence. Generations later, this regional benefit still defines Montegrappa’ team.

As a result of both its capable workforce and its location, the Bassano factory found itself, almost immediately after its opening, acquiring strategic importance during the World War I. Among the many soldiers who used ELMO pens to write letters home were two celebrated American writers, Ernest Hemingway and John Dos Passos, serving as war correspondents, and as volunteer ambulance drivers. Their eloquent and evocative communiqués sent from the front were recorded with the finely-produced writing implements made in Bassano.

In the 1930s, Montegrappa flourished, enjoying a golden era now appreciated by collectors for the elegance of the manufactured goods of the day, from wristwatches to cufflinks, fine automobiles to table-top radios. With use of the fountain pen having replaced dipping pens, the products of the house of Bassano met the taste of the public with sober yet graceful designs, enhanced and personalised through the variety of their colours and materials.

Montegrappa was among the first to use celluloid, elevating it to the material of choice for superior pens. The company’s skilled craftsmen were able to perfect the manufacturing process with original and precise technical solutions, which served as the platforms for the artistry of the pens’ designers. Through the ensuing decades, Montegrappa would produce numerous models, now highly collectible.

Montegrappa has always demonstrated a skill for creating limited edition writing instruments for calligraphers, fastidious collectors and lovers of objets d’art. Having consolidated its position as the premier manufacturer of luxury pens, Montegrappa produces pens commemorating events, locales, historical monuments and individuals.

Among the subjects embodied in Montegrappa writing instruments have been the 150th anniversary of Italy’s Unification, the home of golf St. Andrews Links, the city of St. Petersburg, Formula One Legend Ayrton Senna, football icon Pelé, Nelson Mandela and many more.

Montegrappa’s appeal has charmed well-known enthusiasts for the brand. It is a roll-call of distinguished heads-of-state, popes, royalty, actors, musicians, artists, sportsmen, writers and celebrities who have been proud owners of Montegrappa pens during its first century. Among these notables are His Holiness John Paul II, His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain, His Majesty King Hussein of Jordan, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand, His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Antonio Banderas, Al Pacino, Jean Todt, Stirling Moss, Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Naomi Campbell, Paulo Coelho and countless others.

In 2010, the great racing driver Jean Alesi and actor, writer, and director Sylvester Stallone became shareholders and board members, so deep is their affection for the brand.