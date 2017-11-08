Conference Name: International Conference on Digestive and Metabolic Diseases

Date: October 29-30, 2018

Venue : San Francisco, USA

Theme: Quit sweet poisons to avoid metabolic diseases

Description: Digestive Diseases 2018 is all about providing a resourceful and knowledgeable arena for the participants in the field of Gastroenterology. We strive to provide a perfect stage to share knowledge and experiences and encourage people to carry out effective researches and works to combat against the global threat. We have research expertise and many specialized Doctors from different parts of the world coming to share their latest research works in the field of Digestive Diseases. And to inspire the young minds we are glad to present a special category – The Young Researcher Forum (YRF).

 Basic Science

 Biliary Tract Diseases

 Colorectal Diseases

 Functional GI and Motility Disorders

 Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

 Liver Diseases and Transplantation

 Microbiome in Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases

 Obesity and Nutrition

 Pancreatic Diseases

 Pediatric GI

 Stomach and Small Bowel Disorders

 Gastrointestinal Oncology

 Technologies and Procedural Innovations