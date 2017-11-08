The first impression of the client meeting will starts from the conference room. The conference room of the office will be the hub of bright, new ideas and a space to facilitate a meeting of the minds. The conference table is an important aspect of a meeting or discussion. It’s simply not a surface area to place the laptop/pen, but also a table to dictate the seating placement which can change the mood of the meeting. The furniture placed in the conference room must be comfortable and functional in order to enhance the performance of the organization.

The size of the conference table is the most important option, It should match the size of the room so that all participants can easily get up, sit down and move around the meeting room. Boss’s cabin satisfies all these needs and provides conference tables in different shapes such as Round, Square, Rectangular, Boat-shaped. These are the regular shapes of conference tables. Semicircle, Elliptical, V-Shaped, U-Shaped conference tables are also available at Boss’s cabin.

Round: The round conference tables are perfect for small meetings and for tight spaces. Only in the round conference table, the members of the meeting can have an eye-to-eye contact and it appears that all are equal in the meeting.

Square: The square-shaped conference table is the great choice for small to medium spaces, provides more surface area than round tables. This kind of conference table is best suited for the meeting members of multiples of 2 or 4.

Rectangular: Rectangular tables are the simplest tables to fabricate, and thus most economical for a given seating capacity so the rectangular conference tables are the best conference tables.

Boat Shaped: The Boat-shaped conference table can accommodate around 12 people(depends on the size), fosters communication during the meeting and best suit for both small and large meetings.

