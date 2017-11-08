Full sleeve t-shirts with a classic superhero logo, sleeveless t-shirts with an epic rock band’s name, are necks with quotes from your favourite TV show or movie, or buttons down shorts with motifs of great video games are extremely beloved and some of the most treasured items in our closets. However, if you’re struggling with how to wear these tees the right way, you need to read this quick guide. These are the basic do’s and dont’s of wearing graphic t-shirts for men and for women as well. While these tees are easy to style and comfy as hell, they can still go wrong if not worn the right way. So here you go:

Do buy an authentic merchandise

When you buy mens and women t-shirts online, whether it be graphic tees or otherwise, you have to ensure that you’re putting your money in the right place. Be sure to check the brand’s website, read the product description and if you already have the product in hand then check the tag. All the licensing information should be very clearly outlined there. Buying a counterfeit product means you’re buying substandard quality for the same amount of price. Now, you wouldn’t want that to happen, do you?

Don’t over do it

Graphic t-shirts are already very eye-catching, they do not need other items of clothing trying to steal the spotlight. When you wear these bold tees, make sure that they are the hero piece in our overall look. All the attention should be diverted to the t-shirt and t-shirt alone. In fact, graphic tees are worn to make a statement. Whether it is to show off your love for a superhero or to give a thumbs up to a memorable quote from a movie, graphic tees tell a story. Let them be the centrepiece that they deserve to be and tone down with the other items and accessories.

Do wear them to work

These days graphic polo t-shirts for men can easily be worn to the office and no one’s going to question your work ethics. You just have to be careful that you’re not overstepping the border and you’ll do just fine. If you work in a sector like banking and finance then your much-loved Superman t-shirt is best kept for casual Fridays. However if you happen to work in one of the cool industries like advertising or media or one of the tech start-ups, then any day of the week can be considered a casual Friday. So stock up on as many superhero t-shirts as you can.

Don’t wear ill-fitting t-shirts

Well this tip is not only for graphic tees but for all kinds of t-shirts in the world. It really isn’t cool to be a sloppy dresser. Like it or not, you will be judged on how you dress, especially if you’re a working professional. Graphic tees are already stand out pieces, but when you wear an ill-fitting one, it makes you even more noticeable, and not in a good way.