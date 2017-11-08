According to a new report Global LTE Base Station System Market, published by KBV research, the Global LTE Base Station System Market size is expected to reach $65.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The TDD LTE market holds the largest market share in Global LTE Base Station System Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The FDD LTE market would attain market size of $24,594.8 million by 2023.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Enterprises LTE Base Station System Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 19.8 % during the forecast period.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd are the forerunners in the LTE Base Station System market.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.0% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Residential & Small Office or Home Office (SOHO) LTE Base Station System Market

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global LTE Base Station System Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Alpha Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Airspan, Cisco Systems, Inc., Commscope, Inc., and Motorola Solutions, Inc.

