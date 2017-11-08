In this report, the global Anti-corrosion Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Anti-corrosion Resin for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
To get more details visit-https://www.invantresearch.com/global-anti-corrosion-resin-sales-market-report-2017-7368
Global Anti-corrosion Resin market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Anti-corrosion Resin sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Ashland Inc.
Oiln Corporation
Hexion Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Reichhold LLC
Scott Bader Company Limited
Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC
Polynt SPA
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.
BASF
Eastman Chemical
Enquiry about Report-https://www.invantresearch.com/report-enquiry/7368
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyester Resin
Epoxy Resin
Vinyl Ester Resin
Other Resins
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Anti-corrosion Resin for each application, including
Marine
Automotive & Transportation
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure
Heavy Industries
Others
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.For any help mail @ sales@invantresearch.com
Recent Comments