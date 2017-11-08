In this report, the global Animal Antimicrobials market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Animal Antimicrobials for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Animal Antimicrobials market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Animal Antimicrobials sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Zoetis, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Eli Lilly and Company
Merck & Co., Inc.
Bayer AG
Sanofi
Ceva Sante Animale
Virbac
Vetoquinol S.A.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Premixes
Oral Powders
Oral Solutions
Injections
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Animal Antimicrobials for each application, including
Food-producing Animals
Companion Animals
