Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 8, 2017 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

Future Electronics’ President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Darlene Voce, on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the company.

Ms. Voce started with Future Electronics on August 31, 1987, as a Typist in the RMA department. She became a Typist-Returns Coordinator in 2001, was subsequently promoted to the role of Coordinator-RMA in 2002, and then took on her current position as Coordinator RTV-Shipping in 2005.

“Over the years I have come to appreciate the values of Future Electronics, and how the company makes us feel appreciated for our hard work, with special events and unique touches throughout the year,” Ms. Voce said.

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” The company places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

