Booming economic growth in emerging economies has fuelled the need for personal mobility with the automobile industry the primary beneficiary of this. The automotive seats market is directly related to the growth of the automotive industry and is poised to witness substantial investments over the next eight years. Market Research Reports Search Engine has recently added the “Automotive Seats Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2025)” to its repository hub. The report computes the overall size of the automotive seats market and gives a broad overview of the present and future prospects that await key stakeholders. The automotive seats market has been studied on the basis of product type, vehicle type, technology, cover material, region, and sales channel. To cater to a global audience, the respective values have been provided in US$. Macroeconomic indices such as automotive sector growth, GDP figures, and trade statistics present a complete picture of the automotive seats market.

Automotive Seats Have to Adhere to Interior Air Quality Emission Norms

Vehicle interior air quality can be greatly affected by emissions from vehicle trim components such as adhesives, carpets, PVC foam, and polyurethane. This could have a detrimental effect on the health of the driver as well as passengers. Therefore, companies in the automotive industry are focusing on vehicle interior air quality on account of the ever-increasing industry regulations. Recently, regulatory bodies have passed mandates that necessitate the reduction of VOC emissions, raising the scope of players in the automotive seats market. Companies are turning their attention to environmentally-friendly materials in the vehicles and there has been a noticeable trend towards promoting interior materials that have a low VOC content to comply with all of the regulations passed by respective authorities.

Robust Research Methodology

To evaluate the size of the automotive seats market, the total production and sales figures of automotive seats have been considered. The figures are verified by assessing supply with revenue estimates from automotive seats. This is cross-validated with exhaustive secondary research and qualitative and quantitative inputs from industry observers and experts to arrive at accurate market estimates. OEM’s, Tier 1, and Tier 2 players are tracked across the globe and their revenue is extracted. To develop market estimates, market sizing is conducted at the initial stage itself to form the basis of the market size for the duration of the forecast period.

Conclusions have been derived only after an in-depth analysis of the intricate relationship that exists between the demand and supply side in the automotive seats market. However, it must be mentioned that market quantification is more to do with identifying opportunities and quantifying expectations as opposed to explaining them after the forecast. An important feature of the automotive seats market report is a study of the market along with revenue forecasts in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, frequently overlooked while profiling the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is vital in appraising the opportunities that can be tapped by companies. Absolute dollar opportunity also goes a long way in classifying resources from the sales perspective in the automotive seats market.

