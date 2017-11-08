AO Smith India aims to expand market share in RO water purifier segment

Raises the bar with the launch of its enhanced green series water purifiers that saves two times more water than an ordinary RO purifier

Bangalore, November 08, 2017: After consolidating leadership in the water heater category, NYSE listed AO Smith, the $2.64 bn American MNC, in an effort to strengthen its presence in the water purifier segment in India, has launched Green RO water purifier. The enhanced version of the product will save two times more water than an ordinary RO purifier with breakthrough Advance Recovery Technology (ART). In the first phase, the product has been launched in top 23 cities and the company plans to introduce the same in other tier 2 cities early next year.

Incorporating latest advances in water purification technologies, AO Smith India’s Green RO Water Purifiers also comes with double protection with SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology) and an 8 stage purification making the water pure and even baby-safe. Also, the water purifier has an inbuilt mineralizer technology that adds back essential minerals like natural calcium and magnesium, providing instant mineralized hot water at the press of a button. The range comes with one year comprehensive warranty including filters and RO Membrane thereby giving a worry-free ownership for the consumers. It’s also backed by AO Smith’s flagship service promise, “Power of 1” – one hour response, one day resolution and one time fix.

“AO Smith’s Green Series has the highest recovery in the category and no purifier in India recovers more pure water than AO Smith Green RO series water purifiers. I believe today’s consumers are more environment conscious and will adopt our new technology that saves water. RO water purifiers being a high growth category in the country, we are constantly strengthening our distribution & reach in the segment. While there is stiff competition in the water purifier segment in the industry, our services, technology and quality will help us stand apart and drive our growth in the sector. We also take pride in offering the industry best after sales service to the consumers”, said Mr. Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director of A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.

“We’re also one of the top 3 players in the storage water heaters category in retail sales with high double digit market share. We’re expecting a strong double digit growth in the coming years and our share of revenue from the water purification to our overall revenue would certainly increase” adds Parag Kulkarni.

The water purifiers market in India is pegged at about Rs. 3,000 crore and it is growing in double digits. With 100% purification USP and exclusive patents, AO Smith India is one of the major players in the water purifiers segment in the country, with a double digit growth in its reverse osmosis (RO).

A O Smith Corporation, which became the first water heater company from the US to enter India in 2008, has invested USD 75 million in India so far. AO Smith’s business grew 8% globally last year while India revenues increased in high double digits with a turnover of over Rs 130 crore in 2016-17 in India.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith is one of the few companies in the world that enjoys a rich legacy of 143 yrs of Integrity, Innovation and Customer Satisfaction. A. O. Smith Corporation, with 2016 sales of U.S. $2.64 billion, is a global leader NYSE listed company applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, USA and employs more than 13,400 people at plants in the U.S., Canada, China, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. For more information visit www.aosmithindia.com