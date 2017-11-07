According to a new report Global Workflow Automation Market, published by KBV research, the Global Workflow Automation Market size is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Automated Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.2 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Decision Support & Management Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Interaction Software Market.
The Rule Based market holds the largest market share in Global Workflow Automation Market by Operation in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Knowledge Based market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Robotic Process Automation Based market would attain market value of $2,870.1 million by 2023.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Workflow Automation Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The On-Premise market holds the largest market share in Global Workflow Automation Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/workflow-automation-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Workflow Automation Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Software AG, Xerox Corporation, Appian, Vision Software S.A. (Bizagi), IPsoft, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, and Nintex Global Limited.
Global Workflow Automation Market Size
By Type
Software
Services
Professional
Managed
By Process
Automated Software
Decision Support & Management Software
Interaction Software Marketing
By Operation
Rule Based
Knowledge Based
Robotic Process Automation Based
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Travel
Hospitality & Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America Workflow Automation Market
US Workflow Automation Market
Canada Workflow Automation Market
Mexico Workflow Automation Market
Rest of North America Workflow Automation Market
Europe Workflow Automation Market
Germany Workflow Automation Market
UK Workflow Automation Market
France Workflow Automation Market
Russia Workflow Automation Market
Spain Workflow Automation Market
Italy Workflow Automation Market
Rest of Europe Workflow Automation Market
Asia Pacific Workflow Automation Market
China Workflow Automation Market
Japan Workflow Automation Market
India Workflow Automation Market
South Korea Workflow Automation Market
Singapore Workflow Automation Market
Malaysia Workflow Automation Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Workflow Automation Market
LAMEA Workflow Automation Market
Brazil Workflow Automation Market
Argentina Workflow Automation Market
UAE Workflow Automation Market
Saudi Arabia Workflow Automation Market
South Africa Workflow Automation Market
Nigeria Workflow Automation Market
Rest of LAMEA Workflow Automation Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pegasystems Inc.
Software AG
Xerox Corporation
Appian
Vision Software S.A. (Bizagi)
IPsoft, Inc.
Newgen Software Technologies Limited
Nintex Global Limited
