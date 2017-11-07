The Prophets has been awarded the PR mandate for CrossBow Miles – A Billion Steps for India – a one of a kind campaign in which Srishti Bakshi, a United Nation’s Empower Woman Champion for Change 2016 – 2017, is walking 3,600 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Srishti will walk 260 days through villages and towns, mobilizing communities to make India a safer country for girls and women by empowering them with digital and financial literacy.

In a keenly fought pitch between some of the industry’s leading international PR firms, Srishti the founder of CrossBow Miles and the brainchild of the Billion Steps for India campaign, selected The Prophets to roll out an integrated communication campaign that will include reputation management, content management, brand communication strategy and media relations.

Speaking on the association, Srishti said “After my initial connect with The Prophets, I knew this was going to be my home for my campaign for women’s safety. The personal attention from the management on my endeavor assured me that I was in good hands. We have had an incredible 50 days with media from day one. The Prophets have been phenomenally professional and dynamic in supporting my project. The engagement with media and people have been wide and deep with effortless ease”

Srishti’s campaign will conduct over 100 workshops on women’s safety and rights, digital literacy, financial literacy, sanitation and hygiene. Srishti will walk through the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

Srishti’s campaign has attracted an array of eminent partners and collaborators, each showing support for the cause in different ways. Internet Saathi by Tata Trusts & Google, Project Fuel, Apple, Facebook, L&T Financial Services; Reckitt Benckiser, through its Dettol Banega Swachh India campaign; the Jaagran Group; ITC Vivel with its #AbSamjhautaNahin campaign; and Indian Oil.

Trigam Mukherjee, Founder and Managing Director of The Prophets: It isn’t every day that PR agencies get the opportunity to work on campaigns like this, that aim to change not just the lives of people, but our society and country. Women are the center of our societal fabric – by empowering them, we can bring about a change. The Prophets is honored to have been selected as the PR agency for this unique campaign, and we know we will see the ripple of change multiply as we walk with Srishti across India.

The Prophets currently manages communications for several Indian and global enterprises in healthcare, education, consumer durables and FMCG sectors