The ‘watch’ watch:

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial WAZ1110.FT8023 Men’s Watch measures 41mm across, made from carved stainless steel block and fitted with a unidirectional steel bezel; black due to the titanium carbide coating. The raised numerals aid in making estimations under zero-light conditions besides enhancing aesthetics in broad daylight.

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial WAZ1110.FT8023 Men’s Watch uses a sapphire crystal glass to protect its jet black dial from the top. Its clarity enhances the glow of the luminescent baton hour markers and Arabic numerals at the top and the bottom (12 & 6). The white border around the date window (@3o’clock) increases date visibility.

The 200m water resistance of the dark and handsome Tag Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial WAZ1110.FT8023 Men’s Watch is quite a tall stature in the domain of diving watches; besides the perforated rubber strap makes sure you don’t need to change to another while at breakneck speeds at the surf.

The Swiss made TAG Heuer quartz movement is a practical alternative to the heavier mechanical movements; the lightness adding to your passion and appreciation for immaculate sports-engineering. Reliable and accurate upto +2 seconds/month,its regulating quartz crystal vibrates 32,768 times a second.

The striking and incredibly impressive Tag Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial WAZ1110.FT8023 Men’s Watch look a lot better in person; is extremely comfortable and neither cumbersome nor flashy.

Three primary reasons to buy the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial WAZ1110.FT8023 Men’s Watch –

i. A Tag that gives a great value for money. It doesn’t scratch or tarnish.

ii. The Quartz movement is a grab’n’go type to the core.

iii. The face catches the light beautifully.

Apart from those, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial WAZ1110.FT8023 Men’s Watch has applied markers.

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watch is a great entry into the realms of Tag.

The subtle touches:

• Curved and polished indexes, numerals and luminescent markers.

• Polished minutes and hours hands with luminescent markers.

• Red tip on the seconds-hand.

• All of the above made from black gold, polished to a high shine.

• Printed TAG Heuer Logo.

• Easy-Grip screw-in crown with raised, fine-brushed TAG Heuer shield.

• Fine-brushed steel crown protectors.

• Circular, screw-in case-back, fine brushed and with special checkered decoration.

The Tag Heuer Watch allures you strongly to sports. It’s a Swiss-made excellence that defines till what extent influences of certain things that are desired the most in the Formula 1 circuit can shape elements that go in the making of this unique piece. A well-shaped slug of metal fastened with a black, perforated rubber strap – that’s how it goes!

