YRF’s mega action entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai’s much-awaited Trailer has been released. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is a high octane thriller and espionage drama that brings action, adventure and thrills ahead of the curve.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has worked tirelessly to create this action packed visual spectacle film spanning many countries across the globe, presented the trailer to the media. Their response was overwhelming and very positive. “It feels special to see the superb response that the trailer is getting from both media and audiences. We can’t wait for them to see the film now!”

Salman Khan has pushed the boundaries of his reputation as an action hero with this film. Katrina Kaif has also tackled action and stunts with an ace team of international technicians. Merging entertainment, action that feels like real fights and a larger than life canvass, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to roar in theatres on December 22