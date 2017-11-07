Nov 6, 2017: ShowFlipper, a leading online platform for artists revised its ‘influencer program’ recently. Set up to help artists follow their passion, the ShowFlipper influencer program also allows artists to earn an additional income. The platform allows an ‘influencer’ free sign up and access over 5000 creations by other artists, apart from selling their own work.

ShowFlipper claims to have the best offer available for both established and emerging artists. According to reliable sources, this is what their influencer program offers in terms of payment. An influencer can earn 20% on the annual subscription fees on every artist they get to subscribe on the website. They can earn additionally on page views, adsense earnings, etc. The artists stand to keep 90% on every sale of their own artwork. They also make 5% on sale of artwork of another artist, promoted by them.

Artist and influencer Mark Abbott has been associated with ShowFlipper for over two years. He joined up their influencer program 6 months ago and is happy with the results. “I have got my fellow artists on to the website, since ShowFlipper features artists from over 50 countries. Where else can an artist avail the benefits of a global audience and attain maximum exposure.”

“ShowFlipper is different from other art portals for its accessibility, reach and undeniable support to artists of every kind. I have been using the influencer program for over a year. It has a surprisingly good time, as I earned over 8983 USD this calendar year as an Influencer,” says Nicole Strong, Artist.

The ShowFlipper Influencer dashboard has won rave reviews for making all necessary elements available for the user. Every influencer can check how many of their artist leads have ended up as conversions. They can generate and share product links for sharing over social media and WhatsApp. Finally, the influencers can keep track and withdraw their income from the website at the click of a button. The minimum money withdrawal amount is $25.

“Though I was sceptical initially, it is now part of my daily routine to check ShowFlipper. Not only do I get news perspective on art, I now know how the art market inside out. I really appreciate the interest your organisation is taking in promoting my work. I thank you for all the effort your team is making. It is a pleasure working with you all,” says Ufaq Ehsan, Artist.

ShowFlipper continues to be a benchmark on how online art portals work.