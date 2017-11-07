Pointe-Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) November 6, 2017 – 1010 103, a Montreal, Canada, US and international long distance calling service provider, recently lowered phone rates to just 1.5 cents a minute to call more than countries around the world, in honor of Remembrance Day in Canada on November 11, 2017 and Veterans Day in the U.S., on the same day.

Callers can save money using 1010 103’s long distance service, by dialing 10 10 10 3 before the number, and pay only 1.5 cents a minute to call the United States, Argentina, Austria, the Netherlands, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Chile, Romania, Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Japan, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and many other countries worldwide.

Alejandro Bitar, President of 10 10 103, said, “1010 103 offers the highest voice quality and the lowest calling rates. 1010 103 doesn’t make customers sign a contract or use a telephone calling card to get big savings on all their long distance and international phone calls. All callers need to do is dial 10 10 103 before the number they want to reach, and the call will be added to their regular phone bill at our low rates.”

You can visit www.1010103.ca to get more information about their low phone calling rates and entire portfolio of local and international long distance services.

About Montreal 10-10-10-3

1010 103 is a Canada, US, and international long distance calling service company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 10 10 103 provides a 10 10 service which is a long distance service used by consumers on a casual calling basis. This type of long distance service allows the consumer to get amazing long distance rates without having to change their primary local telephone service provider and eliminates the use of a telephone calling card.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care

http://www.1010103.ca/

Tel.: 1-866-650-0103

E-mail: 1010103@convergia.net

###