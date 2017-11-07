As soon as Mega T was launched in Nepal, our distributor partner Dugar Brothers and Sons Ltd., decided to conduct a tour of farms in Nepal with this innovative farm equipment. With support from our Indian headquarters, a CUE initiative was launched in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur by our Nepal partners. The aim of this CUE initiative was to find the suitability and adaptability of Mega T in terrains of Nepal. Designed exclusively to provide good haulage in various territories, Mega T Deluxe proved to be ideal for the CUE activities in Bhaktapur.

It further led to the launch of Mega T DLX RTH which is an improvised version of Mega T Deluxe.

