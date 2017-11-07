According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global epoxy tooling board market looks attractive with opportunities in the transportation, aerospace, marine, and others. Epoxy tooling board is used for prototyping applications due to its unique combination of excellent surface finish and high resistance to temperature. The global epoxy tooling board market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% by value from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand of epoxy tooling boards for prototypes of formula one car and aircrafts.

In this market, transportation, aerospace, and marine are the major applications for epoxy tooling boards. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the epoxy tooling board market, transportation is expected to remain as the largest market by value and volume consumption. Excellent dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, chemical inertness, and suitability for use at temperatures up to 120°C are the properties that will drive the growth of epoxy tooling boards.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market as the major epoxy tooling board manufacturers as well as users are located in this region. Epoxy tooling boards are increasingly used for developing prototypes for formula one race cars, motorsports vehicles, and aerospace applications.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period by virtue of growth in the transportation industry.

For market expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development that can offer good dimensional stability and provide excellent surface finish. It further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and development of low-cost solutions for the end user.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, is development of tooling boards that can resist higher temperatures. Trelleborg AB, RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmBH & Co. KG, Huntsman Corporation, Axson Technologies, Guangzhou LiHong Mould Material Co., Ltd, BCC Products, Inc., and Base Group are among the major players of epoxy tooling board market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global epoxy tooling board market by product type, by end use industry type and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities for the Global Epoxy Tooling Board Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global epoxy tooling board market through 2021, segmented by product type, by end use industry type and region as follows:

By region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Board Feet) shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

By end use industry [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2010– 2021]:

• Aerospace

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Others

