Theme: ‘One India One Vision – Copper in Technology, Innovation and Transformation’

Hon. Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Suresh Prabhu to be the chief guest at 3rd India Copper Forum 2017

Mumbai, 6 November 2017: International Copper Association India (ICA India) is proud to host the third edition of India Copper Forum (ICF) in association with Hindalco Industries Ltd & Vedanta Ltd on 8th November 2017 at Shangri-la’s Eros Hotel in New Delhi starting 9 AM.

The Chief Guest inaugurating the event will be Honourable Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Shri Arun Kumar, Secretary – Ministry of Mines and Shri. S. Chadha, Joint Secretary – Ministry of Commerce will be the Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address.

India Copper Forum is a non-commercial platform for copper industry, which provides an opportunity to all its key stakeholders to share an opinion on emerging trends, challenges and solutions that influence the copper market.

The long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy are following a positive trend and with increasing integration into the global economy, India is poised to take center stage as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Growth drivers such as technology innovations, rapid urbanization and rising consumer demand are predicted to boost copper usage in the coming years. Recognizing the future that copper has in nation building with advent of new and disruptive technologies like electric vehicles, energy infrastructure, energy storage, renewable energy and other sectors, the theme for 2017 is –

“One India One vision – Copper in Technology, Innovation and Transformation”

High on this year’s agenda is to discuss the strength of copper and hear about the very latest insights on industry outlook covering the following topics-

• Promoting ‘One India’ through convergence of departments and policies to align for further the copper industry

• Global, Asia and India overview on usage and supply of copper, and arising opportunities will capitalize on the trends and avenues that the industry needs to back itself on for a strong growth

• Innovations and paradigm shifts on both – demand and supply – sides to make India a world leader in e-Mobility emphasizes on government’s initiatives towards an electricity powered vehicles and the role copper industry will play scaling up to these new demands

• Driving scale-up implementations through standards, enforcement and measurements highlight the need for policy implementations and meeting global quality standards

India Copper Forum (ICF) 2015 and 2016 have been successful in deliberating on trending themes such as “Copper. Makes the World Work Better” and “Future with Copper”. The success of the previous two editions established ICF as the only platform to focus entirely on copper related trends and opportunities in India. Keeping the trend, this year’s session chairpersons and panelists include eminent industry names including:

• Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Principal Advisor, Minister of Power

• Shri. Subhash Chandra, Joint Secretary – Ministry of Mines, Government of India

• Mr. B Lal, Director – Indian Transformers Manufacturers Association

• Ms. Rashmi Nihalani, Assistant Vice President – Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

• Shri. N K Sharma, Head CMD-I -, Bureau of Indian Standards

• Shri. Goutam Roy, Chief Electrical Inspector – Central Electricity Authority

• Mr. Gyanendra Thakur, Director – Metals and Mining Consulting – Wood Mackenzie

Looking forward to the 3rd India Copper Forum, Sanjeev Ranjan, Managing Director, ICA India and Chair of the Steering Committee for India Copper Forum explained that, “ Indian market has undergone a significant change in last few years on account of bold Government initiatives like demonetization and GST. The Indian economy is gradually going to grow where infrastructure and real estate investments will provide great opportunities for continued copper usage. At ICF 2017, we are working to provide a platform for all its stakeholders and to take advantage of knowledge sharing and work towards achieving the theme of “One India One Vision” using technology, innovation leading to transformation.”

India Copper Forum is organized in partnership with Multi Commodity Exchange, Calderys India Refractories Ltd & pManifold as Knowledge Partner, Silver Sponsor and Engagement Partner respectively. ICF 2017 is expected to bring who’s who of the copper industry as well as broader industrial community who have toiled and shaped the industry where it stands today and they are all geared to work together, innovate, transform and build one and better India.