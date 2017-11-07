This report studies Yogurt Drinks in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Danone

Fonterra

General Mills

Muller

Nestle

Yili

Yakult

Amul

Bio Green Dairy

Bright Dairy

Mengniu

FrieslandCampina

Grupo Lala

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Frijj

Yazoo

Starbucks

Asda



Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126794/request-sample

By types, the market can be split into

Balkan-style or Set-style Yogurt

Swiss-style or Stirred Yogurt

Greek-style Yogurt

By Application, the market can be split into

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Food and drink specialty stores

Others (cash and carry stores, online retailers, vending machines, and other independent retailers)

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-yogurt-drinks-market-professional-survey-report-2017-126794.html



Table of Contents

Global Yogurt Drinks Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Yogurt Drinks

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Yogurt Drinks

1.1.1 Definition of Yogurt Drinks

1.1.2 Specifications of Yogurt Drinks

1.2 Classification of Yogurt Drinks

1.2.1 Balkan-style or Set-style Yogurt

1.2.2 Swiss-style or Stirred Yogurt

1.2.3 Greek-style Yogurt

1.3 Applications of Yogurt Drinks

1.3.1 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

1.3.2 Convenience stores

1.3.3 Food and drink specialty stores

1.3.4 Others (cash and carry stores, online retailers, vending machines, and other independent retailers)

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Yogurt Drinks

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Yogurt Drinks

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yogurt Drinks

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Yogurt Drinks