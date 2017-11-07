This report studies Wheat Gluten in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Tereos
Manildra
Roquette (FR)
MGP Ingredients
CropEnergies
ADM
Cargill
Chamtor
White Energy
J?ckering-Group
GmbH (DE)
Sedamyl
Kroener Staerke (DE)
Amilina
Permolex
Semino (AR)
By types, the market can be split into
Optimal grade product
Sub-optimal grade product
General grade product
By Application, the market can be split into
Food
Animal Feed
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
