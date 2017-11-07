This report studies Wheat Gluten in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Tereos

Manildra

Roquette (FR)

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

ADM

Cargill

Chamtor

White Energy

J?ckering-Group

GmbH (DE)

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke (DE)

Amilina

Permolex

Semino (AR)



By types, the market can be split into

Optimal grade product

Sub-optimal grade product

General grade product

By Application, the market can be split into

Food

Animal Feed

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



Table of Contents

Global Wheat Gluten Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Wheat Gluten

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Wheat Gluten

1.1.1 Definition of Wheat Gluten

1.1.2 Specifications of Wheat Gluten

1.2 Classification of Wheat Gluten

1.2.1 Optimal grade product

1.2.2 Sub-optimal grade product

1.2.3 General grade product

1.3 Applications of Wheat Gluten

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Animal Feed

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wheat Gluten

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wheat Gluten

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wheat Gluten

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wheat Gluten