In this report, the global Smart Water Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Water Management in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Smart Water Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Sensus
Itron
Elster (Honeywell)
Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
Landis+Gyr
Roper Industries(Neptune)
Siemens
Kamstrup
Jiangxisanchuan
Suntront Tech Co., Ltd
Badger Meter Inc
Iskraemeco
Arad Group(Master Meter)
Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd
Zenner
Ningbo Water Meter
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
AMR Meters
AMI Meters
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Water Management for each application, including
Residential
Commerical
Industrial
