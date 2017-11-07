The global market for plant based protein witness positive growth as the people show more inclination towards plants based proteins instead of animal-based proteins. Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently included a new report titled “Plant-Based Proteins Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. This in-depth research study has added all the necessary data in it, including the price analysis, revenue growth and CAGR.

It covers all the angles of the global market for plant-based proteins which gives the reader, an in-depth analysis of the market. The report is a result of a critical research method that gives accurate and unbiased results for every segment it is divided into. Also the repetitive evaluation of the statistics, expert interviews and structured methodology makes it an error free overview of the market.

Global Market for Plant-Based Proteins: Segmentation

To make the research report easy to grasp and evaluate, the global market for plant based proteins is segmented in terms of different criteria like, form, product type, application and region. Based on the form, the market segmentation includes concentrate and isolate. In terms of product type, the market segmentation include proteins like soy, wheat, peas etc. Another segmentation which is in terms of application, includes a large number of segments like animal feed, supplements & nutritional powders, infant nutrition, beverages, dairy products, protein & nutritional bars, meat products, bakery & snacks, and breakfast cereals etc.

Among these segments, soy product type segment is anticipated to profit the market most, with the increase in its demand. The geographical segmentation involve segments like MEA, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The report also briefs several factors that affect the market of each segment.

Global Market for Plant-Based Proteins: Competitive Scenario

The part of the report that gives a detailed competitive scenario of the global market for plant based proteins, helps the business who are already in the market, or who are planning to enter the market in the near future. The research report provides profiles of the key players in the market, which includes information related to their current developments and also the future strategies. This way, the competing companies can plan their moves in a way it benefits them. Some of the key players included in the report are Biopress S.A.S, . E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Gushen Group, Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Crown Soya Protein Group, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Batory Foods, Cargill Inc, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ingredion Inc, Ag Processing Inc.,The Scoular Company, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, The Scoular Company, Wilmar International Ltd. etc.

