In this report, the United States Kyanite market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

• The West

• Southwest

• The Middle Atlantic

• New England

• The South

• The Midwest

with sales volume, revenue value, market share and growth rate of Kyanite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast.

United States Kyanite market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Kyanite sales volume, price, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Kyanite Mining Corporation

• Anand Talc

• Alroko

• Great Wall Mineral

• Henan Tongbaishan

• YSLJS

• Xingtai Xingguo

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Blue

• Cyan

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Kyanite for each application, including

• Ceramic

• Casting

• Fireproofing

Table of Contents

United States Kyanite Market Report 2017

1 Kyanite Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kyanite

1.2 Classification of Kyanite by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Kyanite Market Size Sales Volume Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 United States Kyanite Market Size Sales Volume Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Blue

1.2.4 Cyan

1.3 United States Kyanite Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Kyanite Market Size Consumption and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Ceramic

1.3.3 Casting

1.3.4 Fireproofing

1.4 United States Kyanite Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Kyanite Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 The West Kyanite Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Southwest Kyanite Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Kyanite Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.5 New England Kyanite Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.6 The South Kyanite Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.7 The Midwest Kyanite Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 United States Market Size Value and Volume of Kyanite 2012-2022

1.5.1 United States Kyanite Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 United States Kyanite Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 United States Kyanite Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Kyanite Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.2 United States Kyanite Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.3 United States Kyanite Average Price by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.4 United States Kyanite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Kyanite Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Kyanite Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Kyanite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Kyanite Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Region 2012-2017

3.1 United States Kyanite Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.2 United States Kyanite Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.3 United States Kyanite Price by Region 2012-2017

4 United States Kyanite Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Type Product Category 2012-2017

4.1 United States Kyanite Sales and Market Share by Type Product Category 2012-2017

4.2 United States Kyanite Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

4.3 United States Kyanite Price by Type 2012-2017

4.4 United States Kyanite Sales Growth Rate by Type 2012-2017

5 United States Kyanite Sales Volume by Application 2012-2017

5.1 United States Kyanite Sales and Market Share by Application 2012-2017

5.2 United States Kyanite Sales Growth Rate by Application 2012-2017

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

