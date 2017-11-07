Monaco Growth Forums by Andreea Porcelli is excited to announce Pindify as one of 30 Presenting Companies participating in the 10th Edition of MGF’s Winter Blockchain Conference on November 28th & 29th at the Mondrian Hotel in London, and November 30th & December 1st at the Kempinski Hotel in Geneva. This exclusive event will allow top emerging growth companies and established institutional investors, and industry professionals, the unique opportunity to network with one another.

Pindify’s market-platform liberates providers of arts & media to publish, distribute and monetize directly on subscription from existing or new supporters. Providers such as creators, contributors, curators, managers, agents, labels, media houses and publishers can finally have one place where they can gather both social and professional digital content. Providers can join together or separately earn from both portfolio-revenue and content revenue. All arts & media can then be discovered, organized and consumed by subscribers on the market, home or on portfolios via the Pindify web service and mobile applications. Pindify aims to create a symbiosis for merchants, businesses and enterprises of arts & media to coexist with consumers and free users all in an effort to allow users to be social, promotional and professional.

For more information on Pindify please visit https://www.pindify.com/

The ICO management company for Pindify is United Capital Investments S.A. UCI is a private equity holding company. Their mission is to locate & invest in projects that offer high potential returns for UCI shareholders using a smart equity crowdfunding solution where the crowd funds the projects by purchasing UCI share, driving expansion of UCI portfolio holdings.

For more information on United Capital Investments S.A visit https://www.uci.global/

About Monaco Growth Forums by Andreea Porcelli Ltd.

Monaco Growth Forums (MGF) is an exclusive, invitation-only conference highlighting growth companies seeking capital and/or greater exposure. Andreea Porcelli, MGF founder, and president, has more than 20 years’ experience as an international investment banker, finding investors for small cap companies on a world scale. She and her team select, by invitation-only, companies seeking international investor exposure to present and then socialize over three days with institutional fund managers, private asset managers, high-net-worth individuals, and industry-related sponsors and foundations—all of whom are also exclusively invited to match MFG’s highly selective criteria.