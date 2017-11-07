The Europe Fruit Beer Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021. Fruit beer is a type of beer which is made with fruit added as a flavouring agent or an adjunct. It has its origins in Belgium and now it is found in many other parts of the world.

Fruity smell in fruit beers is considered a very important factor, the strength of which is dependent on the brewing process of beer. Fruits such as plums, cherries and raspberries have a more pronounced smell when used as compared to peach or blueberries. The aroma of malt which is used is still observable since it is the base aroma on which fruit beers are made. There are oud bruins and lambic which have fruit or its syrup added after the fermentation process as a flavouring agent and these are called fruit beers or fruit limbic.

The driving factors of Europe Fruit Beer market are rising disposable incomes, rise of western culture adoption in other parts of the world, rising number of restaurants and bars and relaxation of the rules on which beer industry is to be run among others. Further, the popularity of these drinks seems to increase with time which is propelling the growth of this market.

The Europe Fruit Beer market is segmented based on flavour and distribution channel. On the basis of flavour the market is segmented into peach, raspberry, cherries, blueberry, plums and others. Raspberry is expected to hold the largest share in the segment. By distribution channel the market is divided into departmental stores, bars and restaurants, supermarkets, speciality stores and online retailers. In the above segment supermarkets is expected to hold the largest market share.

The Europe Fruit Beer market is divided based on geography into United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Europe holds the largest market in the world for fruit beers by share. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and rising popularity of the drink is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players in the market are Joseph James Brewing Company Inc, New Belgium Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, All Saints’ Brewery, Lindemans Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery, Magic Hat Brewing Company, Shipyard Brewing Company, Unibroue, Wells & Young’s Ltd, Brouwerij Van Honsebrouck N.V, Abita Brewing Co. and Pyramid Breweries Inc. among others.

By Flavour: Peach, Raspberry, Cherries, Blueberry, Plums

By Distribution Channel: Departmental Stores, Bars and Restaurants, Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Online Retailers

