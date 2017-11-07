The uprising safari firm, Desert Safari Rides announced on Wednesday its bunch of new packages for its customers.

Desert Safari Rides A Travel Company brings holiday season offers in this month of holidays and festivities. The Company is launching with all the information about new packages and details about adventurous offers. It’s amazing and once in a lifetime opportunity. A variety of packages as per customer demands. Suitable packages for all, for a family of 4 to the group of 30. Reasonable packages for all.Desert safari rides team welcome tourists to Dubai desert safari Adventure.

Desert Safari Rides and activities include Dune bashing, Camel rides, Campsite activities, which include Barbeque dinner, Belly dancing, and many more exciting activities. Choose Dubai morning desert safari tour or Dubai evening desert safari;Desert Safari Rides can arrange it at very affordable rates and reasonable packages.

Adventurous City of Dubai

Dubai, a most popular and International city of United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) situated on the southeast cost of Persian Gulf. A global city, business hub, and above all tourist’s most favorite destinations. the tallest building in the world BurjKhalifa, huge shopping malls, Safari to beaches of Jumeirah, a door to nature; Dubai has it all. A one-stop destination for complete family holidays.